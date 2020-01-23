

News at a Glance



Lagos pastor, Paul adefarasin’s son, Alvin, bags MSc in International Business (Photos) Luci Post - Popular Lagos pastor, Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock church, and his wife, Ifeanyi, were in a celebratory mood on Monday, January 20th as their son, Alvin, bagged a Masters degree in...



News Credibility Score: 21%



