Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lagos police arrest 23-year-old man on wanted list
PM News  - Detectives from Bariga police station in Lagos have arrested a 23-year-old Olowolayemo Sodiq, a notorious traffic robbery suspect and alleged cult leader, who had been on wanted list.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Tinubu, Falana, bid Beko’s widow farewell - Affairs TV, 1 hour ago
2 Tinubu hails Senate President’s contributions to Nigeria at 61 - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
3 House-maid kills two year-old child in Imo - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
4 Another 7 Mortar bombs hit US forces’ bases in Iraq - Skytrend News, 3 hours ago
5 Health benefits of pumpkin leaves - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
6 US: Pelosi May Subpoena Testimony If The Senate Skips Witnesses - Reporters Wall, 4 hours ago
7 Sergio Aguero Sends Warning To Alan Shearer After Breaking Thierry Henry’s Record - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
8 The more they learn the more Trump loses support from Americans on Iran actions - 247 U Reports, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerian Rapper, Vector Tha Viper Visits Nigerian Soldiers In Maiduguri - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
10 Gov. Wike calls for reward system for soldiers to put in their best - Pulse Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info