Lagos police debunks rumour of proposed general raiding
Daily Times  - The Lagos state Police Command says that it is not planning any raid for Thursday and Friday throughout the state from 8p.m. It advised Lagosians to disregard the message circulating in social media describing it as fake news.

2 days ago
Champion Newspapers:
The Lagos State Police Command has advised residents of the state to move about their businesses as a message making the rounds on social media of a planned General Raiding by the Police on Thursday and Friday night from 8pm throughout Lagos state is ...
Slayminded:
A woman who lied to police about her name realised that the fake name she gave was on the police wanted list. Police in Texas, USA recently arrested a woman for having five outstanding warrants, including allegedly giving officers a fake name.Unknown ...
Tori News:
The police have arrested a fake soldier alongside eleven suspected robbers and kidnappers in Kogi state.


