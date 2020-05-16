

Lagos posts 179 out of 288 new COVID-19 cases, national total now 5,445 Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Lagos posts 179 out of 288 new COVID-19 cases, national total now 5,445 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, confirmed a total number of 288 new coronavirus cases in the country.



