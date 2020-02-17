

News at a Glance



Lagos rapper, Doxy takes time off music to bounce back stronger Vanguard News - Budding Lagos-based rapper, Doxy who has been thrilling Nigerians quality (like Dessie Teddy, My Business, Road Block and Taking the way) has decided to take time off to go back to the drawing board, to hone his style and refine his general approach ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



