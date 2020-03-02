

News at a Glance



Lagos rescues 12-year-old Boy reportedly assaulted by his mother Julia Blaise Blog - [ads-post]The Lagos State Government through the Directorate of Citizens’ Rights has rescued a 12-year-old boy in Agege assaulted by his mother.“The rescue team did not meet the mother but was later sighted at a different location and was apprehended ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



