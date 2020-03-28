

News at a Glance



Lagos task force chair, Egbeyemi, others to be disciplined The Guardian - IF the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on the excesses of officers enforcing the state-at-home order in Lagos State, is anything to go by, then the chairman of the state Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi and all the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



