

News at a Glance



Lagos task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures in Lekki Vanguard News - Bose Adelaja The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit at the weekend demolished over 2,500 illegal structures comprising shanties, kiosks and containarised shops in the Lekki Waterside area of the state.



News Credibility Score: 95%



