Lagos to arrest people in social gathering, parties, clubs, others
Lagos State Government has deployed a law enforcement team after residents engaging in social gatherings, parties, clubs.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Enforcement Of Ban On Social Gatherings Has Commenced, Say Lagos Police Sahara Reporters:
The police in Lagos have announced that the enforcement of the ban on social gatherings in the state had commenced. The announcement was made by the spokesperson for the Lagos Command, Bala Elkana, on Saturday. The state government had placed a ban on ...
Coronavirus: Lagos State bans public gatherings of more than 20 persons The Guardian:
Lagos State Government on Saturday announced a reduction in the number of people allowed in public gatherings to prevent further spread of coronavirus.
Premium Times:
Mr Fayemi also announced restrictions on religious, political and social gatherings above 20 persons in the state.
Naija Loaded:
According to Punch Metro, the Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gathering of over 20 people. The state government announced this on its Facebook page after 22...
Lagos police command enforces ban on social gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus NNN:
The Lagos State Police Command has embarked on massive enforcement of the ban order on social gatherings as a measure to prevent the spread of  coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana said ...
The Eagle Online:
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to enforce the order of the State Government on the number of persons for social gathering with immediate.
Inside Business Online:
AMINA HUSSAINI, Abuja The National Economic Council (NEC) has discouraged public gatherings in large numbers as it set up a special committee to coordinate federal and state governments’ responses to deal with the fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic in ...
Coronavirus: Lagos bans gatherings of over 20 after cases hit 22 Unknown Source:
The Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gathering of over 20 people.The state government announced this on its Facebook page after 22 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country on Saturday.Before the new development, the ...
Unknown Source:
The Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gathering of over 20 people. The state government announced this on its Facebook page after 22 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country on Saturday. Before the new development, the ...
Lagos bans gatherings exceeding 20 as coronavirus cases hit 22 Unknown Source:
Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gatherings of over 20 people, a drop in number from the previous 50. The state government announced this on Saturday after 10 new cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in the country.
Lagos Bans Gatherings Of Over 20 People After Coronavirus Cases Hit 22 Unknown Source:
Governor Sanwo-Olu at Lagos airport According to Punch Metro, the Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gathering of over 20 people.


