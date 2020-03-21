Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Lagos to arrest people in social gathering, parties, clubs, others
Julia Blaise Blog
- [ads-post]Lagos State Government has deployed a law enforcement team after residents engaging in social gatherings, parties, clubs.Read more »
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
The police in Lagos have announced that the enforcement of the ban on social gatherings in the state had commenced. The announcement was made by the spokesperson for the Lagos Command, Bala Elkana, on Saturday. The state government had placed a ban on ...
The Guardian:
Lagos State Government on Saturday announced a reduction in the number of people allowed in public gatherings to prevent further spread of coronavirus.
Premium Times:
Mr Fayemi also announced restrictions on religious, political and social gatherings above 20 persons in the state.
Naija Loaded:
According to Punch Metro, the Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gathering of over 20 people. The state government announced this on its Facebook page after 22...
NNN:
The Lagos State Police Command has embarked on massive enforcement of the ban order on social gatherings as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana said ...
The Eagle Online:
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to enforce the order of the State Government on the number of persons for social gathering with immediate.
Inside Business Online:
AMINA HUSSAINI, Abuja The National Economic Council (NEC) has discouraged public gatherings in large numbers as it set up a special committee to coordinate federal and state governments’ responses to deal with the fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic in ...
Unknown Source:
The Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gathering of over 20 people.The state government announced this on its Facebook page after 22 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country on Saturday.Before the new development, the ...
Unknown Source:
The Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gathering of over 20 people. The state government announced this on its Facebook page after 22 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country on Saturday. Before the new development, the ...
Unknown Source:
Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gatherings of over 20 people, a drop in number from the previous 50. The state government announced this on Saturday after 10 new cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in the country.
Unknown Source:
Governor Sanwo-Olu at Lagos airport According to Punch Metro, the Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gathering of over 20 people.
More Picks
1
100 free channels for subscribers -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
2
Police begin enforcement of large gathering ban -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
3
Zamfara Guber: Supreme Court Cannot Reverse Self — PDP Insists -
The Breaking Times,
3 hours ago
4
Truck drivers from hell stay put on Apapa roads -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
5
U.S. Vice President Pence, wife test negative for coronavirus -
PM News,
4 hours ago
6
Man beats up his girlfriend mercilessly (video) – -
Unknown Source,
4 hours ago
7
Dele Momodu expresses his displeasure as FG bars international flights from coming into the country – -
Unknown Source,
4 hours ago
8
CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN: 33 states lack testing labs but Minister says no cause for alarm -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
9
CORANIVIRUS: In Abuja, IDPs beg for protection -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
10
$22. 7BN LOAN: ‘Reps will redress injustice to Igbo’ -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...