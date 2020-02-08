

News at a Glance



Lagosians Beseige Venue Of Lagos Marathon, Protest Ban Of Okada, Keke Napep (Photos) Information Nigeria - The Lagos Marathon which held on Saturday, 8th February didn’t end without a pinch of drama as Lagosians were spotted carrying placards in protest of the recent ban of Okada and Keke Napep across the state’s road.



News Credibility Score: 61%



