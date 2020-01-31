

Lalong to immortalize Plateau student executed by Boko Haram Vanguard News - By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has promised to immortalize late Ropvil Dalep, a 200L student of the University of Maiduguri who was executed by members of the Boko Haram sect in Borno State last week.



