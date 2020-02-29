Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Land tussle in Oyo: Makinde, Ladoja, Ajimobi, trade blames
The Guardian  - In the evening of October 17, last year, plain clothe security men invaded the Agodi GRA, Ibadan property of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which was under construction and chased away workers.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Gov. Diri donates N40m Supreme Court awarded him to church, warns APC - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
2 Coronavirus: No RCCG member will be affected – Pastor Adeboye - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Bill To Give Terrorists Foreign Education Is Mockery of Souls of Boko Haram Victims -SERAP - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
4 Media Personality, Abike Olawuni Calls Out her Stepfather for Allegedly Assaulting her Mother - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
5 Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu’s ex-husband makes shocking accusations - PM News, 3 hours ago
6 NiMET to establish 6 regional meteorological research centres - PM News, 3 hours ago
7 Taliban prisoner release clause in U.S. deal unsustainable Afghan President Ghani - Regulus News, 3 hours ago
8 Netanyahu pledges ‘immediate’ annexation steps if re-elected - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
9 How Jehovah's Witnesses Predicted The Coronavirus Outbreak 15 Years Ago - Tori News, 3 hours ago
10 Oyo governor, predecessors trade blames land tussle - Today, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info