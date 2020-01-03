

News at a Glance



Larry Ehizo the Banker: I started planning Abuja bank robbery in October Ebal's Blog - A customer care officer of a first generation bank, which was attacked by armed robbers last Saturday, Larry Ehizo, has stated that he began planning how to carry out the operation in October 2019.Ehizo, who recanted his earlier claim that a barman, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



