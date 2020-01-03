

News at a Glance



Larry Ehizo the Banker Who Helped Armed Robbers Caught Trying To Rob Firstbank In Abuja Confesses Ebal's Blog - Banker Who Helped Armed Robbers Caught Trying To Rob Firstbank In Abuja ConfessesLarry Ehizo A Customer Service Officer of a first-generation has told the police how he got involved in last Saturday's failed bank robbery attack in Mbappe, a surburb in ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



