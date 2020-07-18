Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lasisi’s song for Third Mainland Bridge as it closes for repair from July 24
News photo Phenomenal  - Tobi Ijalana The essence of the Third Mainland Bridge is bound to become more real from July 24 when the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, will partially close it for repairs.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Third Mainland Bridge closure: Lagos Govt lists alternative routes for motorists The News:
The Lagos State Government announced on Friday that rehabilitation of alternative routes to be used during the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge had been
LASG says closure of third mainland bridge will be partial News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1The Lagos state government has reiterated that the looming closure of the Third Mainland Bridge will be partial.
Alternative Routes Are Ready, Lagos Government Tells Motorists Oyo Gist:
According to report reaching OYOGist.com, the Lagos State Government has allegedly called on motorists in the state to use any other alternate road during the partial repair of the Bridge. According to the statement release by the Transportation ...
Lagos fixes alternative routes ahead Third Mainland Bridge closure Within Nigeria:
The palliatives works on the alternative routes highlighted for traffic management during the proposed 3rd Mainland Bridge rehabilitation are rounding up in readiness for the partial closure scheduled to commence Friday, 24th July, 2020, the Lagos ...
Core TV News:
The Lagos state government has reiterated that the looming closure of the Third Mainland Bridge will be partial.


   More Picks
1 "I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) - Gboah, 1 hour ago
2 VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
3 Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
4 See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot - Leadership, 4 hours ago
8 Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
9 Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee - The Nation, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info