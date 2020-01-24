Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lassa Fever: Bauchi discovers 3 new cases
News photo Vanguard News  - By Charly Agwam – Bauchi The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Friday confirmed three new cases of Lassa fever in the state.

19 hours ago
76 people test positive for Lassa fever in Edo Linda Ikeji Blog:
76 people have tested positive for Lassa fever in Edo State following a test carried out on 175 suspected cases in the state.
The Guardian:
A Medical practitioner, Dr. Ajayi Abass, on Friday advised residents to keep cats at homes to checkmate rats and guard against the spread of Lassa fever.
Edo, Bauchi record cases of Lassa fever TVC News:
Lassa fever appeared to be spreading to more states with Edo and Bauchi states recording the latest cases of the disease.
NPO Reports:
The State Government of Edo has revealed that 76 out of 175 suspected cases of Lassa fever has tested positive to Lassa Fever. The State Commissioner for Health, Mr Patrick Okundia made this known during a Lassa fever committee meeting, chaired by the ...
Edo, Plateau, Bauchi, Ogun record 85 fresh cases of Lassa fever MusBizu Beat:
Chukwudi Akasike, Simon Utebor, Tony Okafor and Armstrong Bakam, Bola Bamigbola, Daud Olatunjiwith agency reports No fewer than 85 fresh cases of Lassa fever have been recorded in Edo, Plateau, Ogun and Bauchi states.


