

News at a Glance



Lassa fever, cholera, meningitis, Covid-19 in Nigeria: The way forward Vanguard News - By Casmir Ifeanyi EARLY January this year, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN, predicted the outbreak of three periodic diseases in Nigeria, namely: Lassa fever, Cholera and Meningitis. Stressing that the Lassa fever ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



