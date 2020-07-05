

News at a Glance



Lastma official stabs his lover to death over Infidelity and kills himself Nesco Media - The Lagos State police command has commenced investigation into the murder and suicide of an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority( LASTMA), identified as 47- year- old Emmanuel Mekuri. Emmanuel who resides in Araromi area of Morogbo ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



