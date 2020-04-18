

News at a Glance



Late Abba Kyari was largely misunderstood ― FG Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Late Abba Kyari was largely misunderstood ― FG The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has described the late Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, as a wonderful person, noting that he ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



