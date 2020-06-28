Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Late Ajimobi Buried At His Oluyole Residence In Ibadan
The Bridge News  - The remains of former Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m.

Some Islamic clerics among whom are Sheik Muideen Ajani Bello, Sheik Akewugbagold and Sheik Abibullahi Buhari are currently at the Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke Ado, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to offer a special fidau prayer for the soul of ...
Femi Ashekun The remains of the former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was this morning laid to rest in the premises of his Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan.
The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday. Ajimobi was buried according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, ...


