Late Ajimobi Buried At His Oluyole Residence In Ibadan The Bridge News - The remains of former Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m.



