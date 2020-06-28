Post News
Similar News
Vanguard News:
THE late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was buried at his Oluyole country home at 10 am on Sunday.
The Guardian:
The remains of former Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites.
Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : The remains of former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m.
Daily Times:
Ibadan – The remains of former Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
The late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi buried this morning at his Oluyole country home on Sunday. Furthermore, the burial took place amid tight security from the Oluyole main road to the Yemoja street residence of the late former ...
Gboah:
Late ex Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi's remains have been laid to rest today Sunday, June 27, in Ibadan, Oyo state.According to Islamic rites, the former governor who died from COVID19 complications in Lagos on Thursday, June 25, was ...
Information Nigeria:
The committee and governing councils of Abiola Ajimobi central mosque have dismissed rumours making the rounds that former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi will be buried at the mosque.
GY Online NG:
Former Oyo State governor and Deputy South Chairman for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi has finally laid to rest this morning at his private Oluyole residence in Ibadan the Oyo State capital.
Champion Newspapers:
Some Islamic clerics among whom are Sheik Muideen Ajani Bello, Sheik Akewugbagold and Sheik Abibullahi Buhari are currently at the Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke Ado, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to offer a special fidau prayer for the soul of ...
Nigerian Eye:
The remains of former Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi who died on Thursday have been laid to rest.He was buried at his Oluyole residence at about 10 a.m.The burial was witnessed by his wife, children as well as very close associates.
Oyo Gist:
Prior to the burial of the late former governor of Oyo State, Senator. Ajimobi, who is to be buried on 28th of June which is tomorrow, in Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi central Mosque, oke-Ado Ibadan by 12noon.
CKN Nigeria:
Body of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, will be interred on Sunday at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke Ado, Ibadan at noon.Media aide to the late governor, Mr Bolaji Tunji, disclosed the decision of the ...
The Citizen:
Mr Bolaji Tunji, media aide of former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday in Ibadan announced that burial of the late politician would take place on 28 June.
The Dabigal Blog:
The former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been buried in Ibadan on Sunday. He was buried according to Islamic rites at his residence on 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan with only a few members of his family in ...
Blueprint:
Amidst comments trailing the planned burial of the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, his family on Saturday said he will be buried at his Oluyole estate residence, and not at his Oke Ado central mosque.
The Next Edition:
The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. with strict adherence to coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The remains of the former Oyo State Governor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, have been buried today Sunday, June 28 2020 in Ibadan, Oyo State. Senator Abiola Ajimobi who passed away on Thursday 25th of June was buried according to Islamic rites at his residence ...
NPO Reports:
Ajimobi Not to be Buried in Mosque – Officials
Western Post News:
PICTURES: Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Buried At Private Residence In Ibadan
See Naija:
Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been buried. DAILY POST reports that Ajimobi who died on Thursday was buried some minutes after 10am. The remains was buried amid tight security.
Edujandon:
Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been buried. Edujandon.com reports that Ajimobi who died on Thursday was buried some minutes after 10am.. The remains was buried amid tight security.
iBrand TV:
THE late Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi was buried at his Oluyole country home at 10 am on Sunday. Late Ajimobi, was the former governor of Oyo State. The burial took place amid tight security from the Oluyole main road to the Yemoja street residence of ...
Naija on Point:
Ajimobi’s body arriving for burial The remains of former Oyo Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi have been laid to rest, The Nation reports.
Nigeria Breaking News:
Bolaji Tunji, Media Aide to the late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has revealed what his late principal said before travelling to Abuja, Read more
