

News at a Glance



Latest Biafra News, IPOB News For Thursday, 9th April 2020 Yaahoo Journalist - Latest Biafra news today from NewsOne Nigeria for Thursday, 9th April 2020, has been obtained. Below is a roundup of top stories on Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra groups. 1.



News Credibility Score: 21%



