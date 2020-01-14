

Latest Mediterranean Tragedy: IOM Chief Heart-broken As Man Hugs Deceased Wife, Child In Last Farewell The News Chronicle - The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission in Turkey, Lado Gvilava, says the latest Mediterranean Sea tragedy involving Syrian migrants breaks his heart. Eight children were among those who lost their lives in a shipwreck.



