

News at a Glance



Laura Ikeji and hubby, Ogbonna Kalu welcome baby Laurel (Photos) Kemi Filani Blog - Laura Ikeji and hubby, Ogbonna Kanu have welcomed their second child in US. The young couple welcome their second child, a girl and she has been named, Laurel. According to the information gathered, the new born and mother are doing well and in good ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



