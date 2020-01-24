Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lauretta Onochie Accuses Obasanjo, Ezekwesili Of Influencing Corruption Index
News photo Edujandon  - Presidential aide Lauretta Onochie has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the former minister of education Oby Ezekwesili of influencing

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Sweet Loving Words from Busola to Dakolo - This Day, 3 hours ago
2 Mr. Macaroni: I Don’t Follow Bandwagon, I Challenge Rules that Don’t Make Sense to Me - This Day, 3 hours ago
3 Zambian Musician, Jay Trigga Collaborates with Ice Prince, Dremo - This Day, 3 hours ago
4 Home Of Rapper YG Raided By The Police Due To Robbery Case - Emperor Gist, 3 hours ago
5 Femi Falana Has Vindicated Our Stance On Amotekun – FG - The Info Stride, 4 hours ago
6 22-year-old Indian actress commits suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Former Commissioner Jailed 19 Years for Money Laundering and Fraud - Lawyard, 4 hours ago
8 Benue PDP member kills an ''evil owl allegedly sent to his house by the opposition party'' (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 UNICAL Graduate & Former Class Reps Allegedly Commits Suicide By Drinking Sniper (Photo) - Brainnews Radio, 5 hours ago
10 Many cadets withdrawn from NDA over acts of indiscipline - Khor Gist, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info