

News at a Glance



Lawmaker throws microphone at Keyamo during rowdy Committee meeting [PICS] Politics Nigeria - A yet-to-be-identified lawmaker threw a microphone at the Minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo on Tuesday during a senate committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday. Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, met with a senate committee to deliver a ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



