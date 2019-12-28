Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lawmakers endorse Wike’s N530.8bn 2020 budget proposal
The News  - … includes provision for payment of new minimum wage for workers Okafor OfieborPort Harcourt The Rivers  House of Assembly Assembly has passed the State’s 2020

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 “Religion makes people daft.” – Angry Twitter user laments after family member almost lost her baby - REDigion, 1 hour ago
2 This Happened After Three Horny Men Dragged Teenage Girl To Secret Place In Adamawa - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Tears As Fire Razes Shops In Narayi, Kaduna - Tori News, 1 hour ago
4 PDP Speaks On History Not Being Kind To Buhari, APC - Concise News, 1 hour ago
5 Fani-Kayode sends message to Boko Haram, ISWA: Christianity can’t be defeated - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 ‘Don’t let terrorists turn you against Muslims-President Buhari begs Christians - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Former President Obasanjo knocks ex-Lagos governor for abandoning light rail project - Today, 2 hours ago
8 Taliban attack on Afghanistan army base kills 10 soldiers - Today, 2 hours ago
9 Kidnapped monarch’s wife, daughters regain freedom - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Rosy Meurer ignores critics & continues to cozy up to Churchill at his birthday - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info