Lawmakers say Nigerians stranded in China because of Coronavirus should remain there
Pulse Nigeria  - Lawmakers in the House of Reps reject motion for the evacuation of Nigerians caught in coronavirus hit China.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Abacha loot: Nigeria, U.S. sign agreement for repatriation of $318.4m - News Diary Online, 1 hour ago
2 House of Reps quiz FAAN over N63.6 billion unremitted revenue - Today, 1 hour ago
3 President Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi Nigeria’s football ambassador - Today, 1 hour ago
4 Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi Nigeria’s Football Ambassador - Yes International! Magazine, 1 hour ago
5 Banks comply with reduction in charges - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 ISWAP members kill three soldiers, seize two military vehicles in Borno - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Buhari, Akeredolu Meet over Amotekun - This Day, 2 hours ago
8 Most Handsome Man Competition: Robert Pattison beats Brad Pitt and David Beckham to the title of World’s Most Beautiful Man - Vivian Gist, 2 hours ago
9 President Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi Nigeria’s Football Ambassador - NTA, 2 hours ago
10 Ohanaeze Ndigbo Laud South-East Governors on Regional Security Outfit - The Herald, 2 hours ago
