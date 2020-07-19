News at a Glance

Lawyer Asks Buhari To Investigate, Prosecute Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Corruption Sahara Reporters - AGF Malami A human rights lawyer, Kabir Akingbolu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and prosecute Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, for corruption and abuse of office.



News Credibility Score: 95%



