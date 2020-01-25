Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lawyer heads to A’Court to challenge ruling retaining Magu as EFCC chairman
News photo Ripples  - A lawyer in Abuja Mr. Johnmary Jideobi has taken his move to have Ibrahim Magu removed as the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Appeal Court. The lawyer had earlier in suits filed before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ...

3 hours ago
1 OMG! Popular Rapper, YG Arrested For Robbery After A Raid At His Home - Tori News, 46 mins ago
2 Manchester United in 'desperate talks' to sign Odion Ighalo - Nigeria Newspaper, 55 mins ago
3 Is your brother dead? Kcee asks troll who accused him of always showing off - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Be careful with friends they can stab you in the back – Actress Ini Edo lashes out - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Thugs Invade Venue Of Edo APC Rally In Auchi - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
6 Woman in Chicago becomes 2nd confirmed case of coronavirus in the US - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
7 First-class undergraduate bags 13-year-jail term in Ondo - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
8 Why CBN raised cash reserve ratio; retained lending rate – Emefiele - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Wike lobbying to join APC – Rivers party leaders allege - The Herald, 2 hours ago
10 India-Nigeria bilateral trade volume reaches $13. 9b - PM News, 2 hours ago
