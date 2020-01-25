Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Baby Boy For Boko Haram Commander After Being Converted Forcefully To Islam
News photo Abiyamo  - Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl kidnapped and held in Boko Haram captivity for over one year, has given birth to a baby boy.

14 hours ago
 Additional Sources

The Trent:
An aid worker from Plateau State, Miss Jennifer Ukambong, who was released on Thursday after staying nearly one month in Boko Haram captivity, said Leah Sharibu is “doing fine” in a location close to Lake Chad, Punch reports. The 22-year-old nurse who ...
The Herald:
In response to the ongoing news stating that Leah Shabiru has given birth to a son fathered by the Boko Haram commander who she was
Olisa TV:
Leah Sharibu, the Christian teenage girl who was abducted from her boarding school in Yobe State by Boko Haram Jihadists, has reportedly given birth to a baby boy early Saturday, DailyTrust reports.
Leah Sharibu’s dad dismisses news of girl giving birth in Boko Haram custody Hope for Nigeria:
Kindly Share This Story: Leah Sharibu Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl kidnapped and held in Boko Haram captivity for over one year, has reportedly given birth to a baby boy.
Daily Gossip:
Leah Sharibu, a Christian teenager abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in 2018 has reportedly given birth to a baby boy on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Pulse Nigeria:
Leah Sharibu was reportedly married off to a Boko Haram Commander after she refused to convert to Islam.
Today:
On February 19, 2018 at 5:30 pm, 110 schoolgirls aged 11–19 years old were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorist group from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC).
The Eagle Online:
Sharibu was among 110 schoolgirls abducted on February 19, 2018 by Boko Haram terrorists from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State
Leah Sharibu’s family reacts as daughter delivers baby in Boko Haram custody The News Guru:
The family of abducted schoolgirl by Boko Haram terrorists in 2018, Leah Sharibu, has described reports that she had a baby boy in captivity as a rumour. It has been gathered she was married off to a top Boko Haram commander who lives outside Nigeria.
City People Magazine:
Leah Sharibu has allegedly given birth to a son fathered by a top Boko Haram commander.
Leah Sheribu Gives Birth To Baby Boy For Boko Haram Commander After Being Forced To Convert To Islam Reporters Wall:
Leah Sheribu, a Christian girl kidnapped and held in Boko Haram captivity for over one More
Leah Sharibu Married Off, Gives Birth To Baby Boy In Boko Haram Captivity KOKO TV Nigeria:
The last of the Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram captivity, Leah Sharibu was married off to a Boko Haram commander and has now been delivered of a baby boy.
The Breaking Times:
The family of Christian teenage schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2018, Leah Sharibu, has described reports that she had a baby boy in captivity as a rumour. A senior lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Jos, Dr.
News Break:
The family of Leah Sharibu, a Christian teenage schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2018, has demanded the release of their daughter alive, with and without baby.
Boko Haram: Family Speaks On Leah Sharibu Giving Birth Naija News:
The family of Leah Sharibu, a Christian teenage schoolgirl who was abducted by Boko Haram in 2018, has dismissed reports that their daughter had a baby boy for a terrorist commander while in captivity.
Leah Sharibu reportedly delivers baby boy for Boko Haram commander Within Nigeria:
Christian girl, Leah Sheribu, who has been in Boko Haram captivity for two years, has reportedly given birth to a baby boy,fathered by a top Boko Haram commander.
Leah Sharibu Delivers Baby Boy For Top Boko Haram Commandant Emperor Gist:
Leah SharibuLeah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram insurgents, has reportedly given birth to a baby boy early Saturday.Leahwas abducted on February 19, 2018 at 5:30 pm, alongside 110 schoolgirls aged 11–19 years old from the ...
Linda Vees Blog:
Recall that Leah Sheribu, a Christian girl kidnapped and held in Boko Haram captivity for over one year, has given birth to a baby boy.
News Dey:
Leah Sharibu who has been a captive with Boko Haram has allegedly given birth to a baby boy for one of Boko Haram commander after she was forced to convert to Islam. Leah Sharibu, a...
Nigerians react to Leah Sharibu giving birth to baby boy First Reports:
Nigerians have reacted to the news that Leah Sharibu, one of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State, on February 19, 2018, has given birth to a baby boy.
Leah Sharibu gives birth for top Boko Haram commander Instablog 9ja:
Christian teenager, #LeahSharibu, who was abducted from her boarding school in #YobeState, by Boko Haram insurgents, gave birth to a baby boy early Saturday, according to multiple sources.
Wotazo:
Leah Sharibu has allegedly given birth to a son fathered by a top Boko Haram commander.
Kanyi Daily:
Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl kidnapped and held in Boko Haram captivity for over one year, has given birth to a baby boy for a top Boko Haram commander whom she was forced to marry after converting to Islam. Leah is the only Christian among the 110 ...
The Rainbow News Online:
Christian teenager, Leah Sharibu who was abducted from her boarding school in north-eastern Nigeria by Boko Haram insurgents, gave birth to a baby boy early Saturday, a source has revealed.


