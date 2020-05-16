

News at a Glance



‘Leave us out of your utopian republics’ – VELOXNEWS Velox News - Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), the umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide, has sent a message to Biafra and Oduduwa secessionists that they leave the Ijaw nation out of what they called ‘their utopian republics’.



News Credibility Score: 21%



