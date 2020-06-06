

News at a Glance



Legal practitioner seeks amendment of law on r.a.p.e Gist Punch - An Ilorin based legal practitioner, Mr Adeola Omotunde, has advocated amendment of the law on rape and defilement of minors in the face of rampant cases of rpe in the society.Omotunde made the appeal on Saturday in Ilorin while speaking with the News ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



