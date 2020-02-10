

Legendary South African Musician Joseph Shabalala Dies at 78 Bella Naija - Joseph Shabalala, founder of the legendary South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died at the age of 78. Joseph passed on Tuesday morning, Xolani Majozi told South Africa Times. Yes it’s true. Mr Shabalala passed on this morning.



