Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lesotho First Lady charged with murder
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Lesotho police on Tuesday charged first lady Maesaiah Thabane with murder for her alleged links to the brutal 2017 killing of the prime minister’s previous wife.Maesaiah Thabane, 42, will spend the night in custody after she came out of hiding and ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Sudan heralds winds of change in normalizing ties with Israel - National Accord, 2 hours ago
2 Terry G: I’m the Jesus of Nigerian music- - Koko Level's Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Presidency Welcomes CAN-Inspired Protests - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
4 Lesotho First Lady charged with murder - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Davido blast UK’s Daily Mail for depicting him as an American singer in their report - Koko Level's Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Tyson Fury shows off bulked-up physique ahead of Wilder rematch - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
7 Coronavirus whistleblower who 'secretly filmed bodies at hospital' is 'arrested' - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
8 No going back on Okada, Keke ban- Governor Sanwo-Olu insists - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
9 US optimistic on lifting Nigeria visa ban — Pompeo - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Health Minister Ehanire inspects UATH Isolation Centre - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info