

News at a Glance



Letter To IGP: Attack on Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court of Nigeria 247 U Reports - Mr. Muhammed A. Adamu Inspector General of Police Force Headquarters Abuja, Nigeria February 24, 2020 Dear Sir, Re: Attack on Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court of Nigeria- Step too many, Arrest Adam Oshiomole We write to roundly condemn the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



