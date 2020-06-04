

News at a Glance



Libya’s GNA forces establish control over Tarhuna in country’s West – Spokesman NNN - Forces of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) have regained control over the strategic town of Tarhuna, from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), GNA military spokesman Mohammed Qanunu announced on Friday. The Libyan National Army is being led ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



