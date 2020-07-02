Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
Life Is Vanity, Fear God Because We’re All Going To Die – Florence Ajimobi Lambasts Seyi Makinde
KOKO TV Nigeria
- Wife of late former Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Florence, on Sunday lambasted Governor Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, and the state government.
4 days ago
News Credibility Score:
41%
More Picks
1
Chris Jericho says AEW was the real winner in last night’s ratings battle with WWE NXT -
Gistvile,
5 hours ago
2
Trump Surrogate, Herman Cain Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Attending Tulsa Rally -
Our 9Ja,
6 hours ago
3
UNICAL VC, Akpagu laments poor infrastructural development in Northern Cross River -
Ogene African,
8 hours ago
4
Bola Tinubu Movement Holds Inaugural Meeting in Benue -
247 U Reports,
8 hours ago
5
How BBNaija’s Diane betrayed Nigeria in 2018 just to have a taste of Mawuli Gavor -
Kemi Filani Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Post COVID-19 economy: Nigerians must embrace taxation for survival ―Lagos finance commissioner -
Public News Update,
9 hours ago
7
Nigerian govt gives update on reopening of schools -
Ogene African,
9 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s National Assembly Of Job Scandals [MUST READ] -
The Trent,
10 hours ago
9
APC begins reconciliatory moves as Caretaker Committee visits Bisi Akande [PICS] -
Politics Nigeria,
11 hours ago
10
Buni’s APC Caretakers Committee Holds Talks With Tinubu, Akande -
NPO Reports,
11 hours ago
