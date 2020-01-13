Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


"Life is Good" Future says as he shares new photo with Lori Harvey in pool
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lori Harvey has been charged with hit and run and resisting arrest by Los Angeles County prosecutors. In spite of that, she and boyfriend Future think life is good and they are showing off their love on Instagram. The couple who are on vacation in ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Never Again - The News, 1 hour ago
2 Gigi Hadid is among the potential jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial – CNN - Fuze, 2 hours ago
3 Lagos SUBEB trains 4,800 teachers - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 “Dare to be yourself” – Chacha Eke Faani writes as she shares another makeup-free photo - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Edo: Gov Obaseki Signs New Minimum Wage Structure - Concise News, 2 hours ago
6 Elon Musk says Tesla cars will soon be able to talk - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Rescued Heavily Pregnant Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) - Anaedo Online, 3 hours ago
8 Eko Excel: Lagos SUBEB trains 4,800 teachers from 300 schools - NNN, 3 hours ago
9 50 YEARS AFTER CIVIL WAR: We must embark on sober reflection – SOYINKA - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 NITDA Fund: EFCC to investigate defaulting telecoms providers, says Rep. - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info