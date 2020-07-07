Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Lightning Strikes Dead 7 Cows in Osun
NPO Reports
- Lightning Strikes Dead 7 Cows in Osun
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Oyo Gist:
OYOGist.com has learned that seven cows allegedly belonging to a Fulani herder were mysteriously striken to death by lightning today at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government area of Osun state.
Daily Nigerian:
Lightening resulting from early morning downpour on Tuesday killed seven cows worth N1.1million in Elepo village of Osun.
Blueprint:
No fewer than seven cows were killed by thunder in Elepo village, Ifon-Osun, Orolu local government area of Osun state, Tuesday morning. It was gathered that the rain that started around 3:00am in the morning caused havoc in some parts of the state.
Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: By Shina Abubakar Osogbo Seven cows were on Tuesday struck to death by lightning at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu [...]
Abuja Reporters:
By Shina Abubakar Osogbo Seven cows were on Tuesday struck to death by lightning at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government area of Osun state.
Ofofo:
Panic in Osun community as lightning reportedly killed at least seven cows at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government area of Osun state.
Anaedo Online:
Seven cows were on Tuesday struck to death by lightning at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government area of Osun state. It was gathered that the cattle were killed at the ranch after returning from the grazing field at the Elepo village.
