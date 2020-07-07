Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lightning Strikes Dead 7 Cows in Osun
News photo NPO Reports  - Lightning Strikes Dead 7 Cows in Osun

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Mysterious Lightning Strikes 7 Fulani Cows to Death in Osun Oyo Gist:
OYOGist.com has learned that seven cows allegedly belonging to a Fulani herder were mysteriously striken to death by lightning today at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government area of Osun state.
Herdsman losses 7 cows to lightening in Osun Daily Nigerian:
Lightening resulting from early morning downpour on Tuesday killed seven cows worth  N1.1million in Elepo village of Osun.
Thunder kills 7 cows in Osun Blueprint:
No fewer than seven cows were killed by thunder in Elepo village, Ifon-Osun, Orolu local government area of Osun state, Tuesday morning.  It was gathered that the rain that started around 3:00am in the morning caused havoc in some parts of the state.
Lightning strikes seven cows to death in Osun Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: By Shina Abubakar Osogbo Seven cows were on Tuesday struck to death by lightning at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu [...]
LIGHTNING STRIKES 7 COWS DEAD IN OSUN Abuja Reporters:
By Shina Abubakar Osogbo Seven cows were on Tuesday struck to death by lightning at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government area of Osun state.
Panic in Osun community as lightning kills 7 cows Ofofo:
Panic in Osun community as lightning reportedly killed at least seven cows at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government area of Osun state.
Shocking!!! Lightning Kills 7 Cows In Osun Anaedo Online:
Seven cows were on Tuesday struck to death by lightning at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government area of Osun state. It was gathered that the cattle were killed at the ranch after returning from the grazing field at the Elepo village.


   More Picks
1 President Buhari suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu - News Of Nigeria, 45 mins ago
2 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 48 mins ago
3 Nigerians React To Suspension Of Ibrahim Magu By President Buhari - Naija Loaded, 54 mins ago
4 President Buhari Suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu - Base Naija, 1 hour ago
5 Nigeria Police rescues six children from abductors, ask parents to come identify kids - Oak TV, 1 hour ago
6 10 Key Allegations Against Ibrahim Magu, Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman - Naija News, 1 hour ago
7 Randy lecturers risk 14 years imprisonment - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
8 Just In!! Presidency suspends Ibrahim Magu as acting EFCC boss - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
9 Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Invoice To Punish Randy Lecturers - Naija on Point, 2 hours ago
10 Magu moves belongings out of office as Presidency keeps mum on his suspension - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info