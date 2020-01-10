

News at a Glance



Lil Frosh “Kole Re Body” Feat. Mayorkun Drops Soon Legit 9ja - DMWAMW is set to kickstart the new decade with ‘Kole Re Body’ by Lil Frosh featuring Mayorkun. The Mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun is set to team with with Davido Music Worldwide’s latest signing Lil Frosh in his upcoming single titled ‘Kole Re Body’. The ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



