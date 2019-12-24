

News at a Glance



Lil Kesh Falls On Stage ‘Twice’ During Olamide’s ‘Made In Lagos Concert’ (Video) Gbextra Online Portal - Lil Kesh Falls On Stage ‘Twice’ During Olamide’s ‘Made In Lagos Concert. ‘Last night, Veteran Nigerian rapper, Olamide held the 6th edition of #OLIC at Eko Atlantic City and one of the talking points from the event was Lil Kesh’s epic fall on stage ‘ ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



