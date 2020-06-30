Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
Lille Congratulate Osimhen On Winning Best African Player In Ligue 1 Award
Complete Sports
- Lille have sent congratulatory message to their Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who won the 2020 Marc Vivien Foe Best African Player in Ligue 1, Completesports.com reports.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Nigeria's Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been named the best African player in the French League 1 for the 20192020 season. The Lille forward won the award after spending a season (not completed due to coronavirus outbreak).
Linda Ikeji Blog:
French media outlets RFI and France 24 have named Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen as the winner of the 2020 Marc Vivien Foe prize for the best African player in the French Ligue 1 for 2019-2020 season.
Naija Loaded:
The Nigerian forward capped an impressive debut with the Mastiffs by winning the annual award in France recognises the best African player in Ligue 1. Lille star Victor Osimhen has...
Premium Times:
The 21-year old is the second Nigerian to have been so voted.
FC Naija:
Super Eagles and Lille react after Victor Osimhen becomes second Nigerian to African Player in Ligue 1 for the year 2020 Award in France. The award which is named after the late Cameroonian midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe is organised by Radio France ...
Ripples:
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been named the best African Player in the French Ligue 1 for the 2019-2020 season.
Olisa TV:
Rave of the moment, Victor Osimhen continues to bask in the spotlight as he has once again been rewarded for…Read More
TVC News:
Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen has won the Marc-Vivien Foe award …
News Break:
Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has won the Marc-Vivien Foé RFI-France 24 Prize for best African player in the French Ligue 1 for the 2019-2020 season.
Blueprint:
Victor Osimhen has added another prestigious award to his bulging kitty after he was named winner of the Marc-Vivien Foe Award presented to the best African player in the French Ligue 1. The award is under the auspices of RFI English-France 24 English.
Friday Posts:
Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been named the best African player in the French League 1 for the
The Will:
CO, June 29, (THEWILL) – Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has won the Marc-Vivien Foé RFI- France 24 Prize. Osimhen defeated Monaco striker, Islam Slimani and Stade Rennais defender, Yunis Abdelhamid, to bag the award.
TV360 Nigeria:
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has won the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize for best African player in the French football championship, Ligue 1.
Pulse Nigeria:
Osimhen is only the second Nigerian to win this award.
Online Nigeria:
Moses Simon has congratulated his international team-mate Victor Osimhen after Lille forward won the award for the Best African Player In Ligue 1 on Monday, reports Completesports.com. Osimhen beat Simon and eight other African stars to the award.
Legit 9ja:
Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has been named Ligue 1’s top African player for 2019-20 with Lille’s Nigeria international forward scooping the Marc-Vivien Foé award.
Navicorp:
Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen has been announced as the winner of the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize.
GL Trends:
Victor Osimhen has picked up the award for the best African Player in Ligue 1 for the year 2020. The award which is named after the late Cameroonian midfielder Marc-Vivien-Foe is organised by Radio France International and France 24.
Western Post News:
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has won the Marc-Vivien Foé RFI-France 24 Prize for best African player in the French Ligue 1, the French football championship for the 2019-2020 season.
Naija News:
Victor Osimhen won the best African player in France ahead of Algerian forward Islam Slimani (Monaco) and the Moroccan defender Yunis Abdelhamid (Stade Rennais).
1st for Credible News:
Lille’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was on Monday, June 29, named the top African player in France’s coronavirus-curtailed Ligue 1 season.
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Victor Osimhen wins best African player in ligue 1 Lille striker Victor Osimhen has become the second Nigerian player to win the prestigious Prix Marc-Vivien Foé, awarded to the best African Victor Osimhen wins best African player in ...
Gist Punch:
Lille striker Victor Osimhen has been named winner of the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize.The Super Eagles forward saw off competition from compatriot Simon Moses (Nantes), Saint-Etienne’s Denis Bouanga, Montpellier’s Andy Delort, Monaco’s Islam Slimani ...
The Bridge News:
Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen, has won the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize, seeing off competition from compatriot, Simon Moses of Nantes. Other players who were also in contention for the prize include Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne), Andy Delort ( ...
More Picks
1
Ondo poll: can Agboola succeed Akeredolu -
Newzandar News,
14 hours ago
2
Prominent Nigerians Who Died In June 2020 -
Anaedo Online,
15 hours ago
3
FG announces committees on 774,000 jobs for 36 states, FCT — (FULL LIST) -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
4
19 killed in explosion at clinic in Iran’s capital -
NNN,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...