Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Lille coach, Christophe Galtier confirms Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will leave the club this summer
News photo Monte Oz Live  - Lille manager, Christophe Galtier has announced that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen will be leaving the club this summer.

46 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 PHOTOS: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd – Bruno Fernandes’ late penalty keeps Man U. In champions league spot after Steven Bergwijn opener - Monte Oz Live, 41 mins ago
2 Lille coach, Christophe Galtier confirms Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will leave the club this summer - Monte Oz Live, 46 mins ago
3 The whole country will be Minneapolis if Democrats win the election – Donald Trump says - Monte Oz Live, 51 mins ago
4 Obaseki Is A Blessing To PDP- Gov Okowa. - Nigeria Breaking News, 53 mins ago
5 Lovely photos of late Ibidunni Ighodalo taken on her wedding day - Monte Oz Live, 1 hour ago
6 Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona £6m in court settlement after he demanded the club pay him £39m bonus - Monte Oz Live, 1 hour ago
7 2023: Tinubu, Oshiomhole Pose Threat To APC – Senator Alex Kadiri - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
8 Kidnappers kill 3 persons in Abuja - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
9 EMBASSY DEMOLITION: Buhari’s incompetence attracts nothing but assaults against Nigerians all over the world —Fani-Kayode - Ripples, 2 hours ago
10 Admission advert 2020/2021 academic session - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info