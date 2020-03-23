

News at a Glance



Lille football club of France place massive €100m price tag on Victor Osimhen Monte Oz Live - European heavyweight clubs will have to cough up a staggering €100m if they want to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. The 21-year-old Edo native has scored 18 time in 38 appearances in all competitions in 20192020 and has been linked to clubs like ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



