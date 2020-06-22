Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Liverpool Makes A Surprise £58m Bid For Napoli Defender, Koulibaly
News photo Naija News  - The English Premier League title contenders, Liverpool has allegedly put in a bid of £58m for  Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The European Champions, inches away from securing the Premier League title, are seeking to sign the Senegalese player ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
As the summer window approaches, Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter and other clubs around major leagues in the world are casting their net in search of new
TV360 Nigeria:
Napoli has reportedly rejected Liverpool’s opening bid of £58m for Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegal international has also been linked with the Manchester United in recent weeks.
Newzandar News:
Chelsea could turn their attentions to Paris St-Germain’s France left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, if they are unable to sign Leicester’s England international Ben Chilwell, 23. [...]


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info