Living the good life! Rita Daniels updates her followers as she arrives Cape Town in style with daughter Regina Daniels
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rita Daniels joined her daughter Regina Daniels to travel in style to Cape Town, South Africa, and she kept her followers updated. The proud mother shared a video of herself sashaying down the runway of the airport after their plane landed.

3 hours ago
1 Iran Arrests Those Who Shot Down Plane That Killed 176 Persons - Tori News, 25 mins ago
2 TUC lauds Gov. Dickson on new minimum wage implementation - News Diary Online, 25 mins ago
3 ‘We Followed Due Process’ – Kwara Ex-Gov., Abdulfatah Speaks On Sales of Govt. Properties - City People Magazine, 28 mins ago
4 CJN laments burden of hearing governorship election cases - The Nigeria Lawyer, 29 mins ago
5 Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth To A Cute Baby Boy In Anambra (Photos) - Naija Choice, 34 mins ago
6 2020: Lagos lawyers want vibrant, courageous, corruption-free judiciary - NNN, 34 mins ago
7 Photos: Fela’s Statue Taken Down by Lagos State Government - The Breaking Times, 36 mins ago
8 Plane Crash: Canada blames Trump for death of 176; reveals what Iran should do - Polis Online, 37 mins ago
9 Recruitment: Nigeria Customs shortlists over 160,000 - Premium Times, 38 mins ago
10 Supreme Court delivers judgement on Kano governorship dispute January 20 - The Nigeria Lawyer, 40 mins ago
