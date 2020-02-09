

News at a Glance



Lobi beat Wikki to regain top spot. See other NPFL matchday 19 results Ripples - Lobi Stars have regained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after beating Wikki Tourists 2-1 in a matchday 19 encounter on Sunday. The game played at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi saw the hosts displace Plateau United at the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



