Local govt Autonomy: Reps move to snatch LG from governors
See Naija  - The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the local government autonomy bill through second reading. The bill, which seeks to amend the 1999 constitution, was passed through second reading by the House. The bill was passed by the National ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Kemi Afolabi, Ronke Odusanya and other actors that Odunlade Adekola has used and dumped - AY Naija NG, 3 hours ago
2 Police arraign Iyanya over alleged car theft - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Kidnappers Release Children Of Kaduna Based Medical Doctor - Gist Lovers, 4 hours ago
4 Breaking : Chief P.O Ogbuawa is dead - Jkcyno's Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Ex-President Obasanjo reacts to death of Kenya’s Arap Moi - Today, 4 hours ago
6 Fashola reveals how terrorists attempt to bomb Lagos was prevented - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
7 Wizkid Get A Special Prayer From Fan (Video) - Gist Lovers, 4 hours ago
8 Media personality Gbemi laments, says hospitals are more concerned about bills than lives - Naija Log, 4 hours ago
9 Embattled Credit Suisse Chief Thiam Steps Down - Inside Business Online, 4 hours ago
10 Some Lagosians Living In VI Have Never Visited Ikeja — Buharai - Ono Bello, 4 hours ago
