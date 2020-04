News at a Glance



Lock down: 72% Of Nigerians Express Hunger Concerns – Poll Abuja Press - About 72 per cent of Nigerians have expressed concern over lack of food , economic hardship and hunger during the ongoing lockdown in the Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states .A survey conducted by NOIPolls and published on Tuesday gauged the level of concern ...



News Credibility Score: 21%